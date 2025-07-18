Business
Business

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union is urging its members to reject the ‘illegal’ offer.
“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
By Emma Hurt
30 minutes ago

UPS on Friday announced its anticipated voluntary buyout offers to all full-time delivery drivers, for the first time in its history.

The news comes as UPS navigates “an unprecedented business landscape” and a massive network reconfiguration, it said in a statement.

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its members to reject the offers.

ExploreTeamsters accuse UPS of lagging in promised AC for delivery vehicles

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling the offers “illegal and haphazard.”

The package, which would be in addition to any earned retirement benefits, provides $1,800 per year of service at UPS, regardless of tenure — with a minimum payout of $10,000 and no cap.

This spring, UPS said it would cut 20,000 jobs and close 10% of its buildings amid a cutback in its deliveries for Amazon and a larger push to make the network more “efficient.”

The company is in the midst of overhauling its entire network, which will ultimately close 200 facilities and leave 400 locations that are “either partially or fully automated,” UPS U.S. President Nando Cesarone said earlier this spring.

The company also cut 12,000 management roles last year.

The Teamsters said its members were sent letters about the buyouts Thursday.

“UPS is obligated to create jobs, but they want to sell out the American worker instead,” O’Brien said.

“The Teamsters aren’t buying it, and we’re not for sale.”

Just two years ago, UPS struck a new five-year contract with the Teamsters union that included pay boosts, promises to add air conditioning to package delivery vehicles and agreements to hire additional Teamsters.

On Friday the company said it remains “committed” to the contract pledges, which include creating 7,500 full-time Teamsters jobs and offering part-time employees the chance to apply to about 22,500 full-time roles.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

“How does UPS expect to actually deliver 20,000 or more air-conditioned package cars and vans over the next two years, when the delivery giant is already so far behind?" the Teamsters' general president asked. "We want answers.” (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Credit: AP

Teamsters accuse UPS of lagging in promised AC for delivery vehicles

The union says the Teamsters have bought only 10% of the promised vehicles, but the company says it remains committed to the agreement.

UPS relocates 500 employees to vacate office near Sandy Springs HQ

UPS vacated 133,000 square feet of office space in Sandy Springs at 35 Glenlake Parkway NE.

Report: Union Pacific in talks to acquire Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern

Joining together Union Pacific with Norfolk Southern would create a rail network spanning much of the country, but there's no guarantee the talks result in a deal.

The Latest

The South terminal baggage area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was filled with unclaimed bags last year after a computer shutdown stranded thousands of passengers. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

Credit: John Spink

One year after travel meltdown, Delta-CrowdStrike dispute far from over

32m ago

Opinion: Why leasing an electric car makes more sense than buying right now

42m ago

Atlanta businesses could face higher taxes under new proposal

45m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.