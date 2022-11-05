Fitzgerald outlasts Nashville Berrien

Fitzgerald dumped Nashville Berrien 34-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Fitzgerald moved in front of Nashville Berrien 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Hurricanes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 27-17 advantage in the frame.
