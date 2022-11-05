Hoschton Mill Creek thumps Lawrenceville Mountain View in punishing decision

Hoschton Mill Creek earned a convincing 52-28 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Mountain View fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 31-14 advantage at halftime over the Bears.
Hoschton Mill Creek breathed fire to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 21, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Hoschton Mill Creek took on Suwanee Collins Hill on October 21 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School. For more, click here.
