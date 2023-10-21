Hamilton Harris County takes advantage of early margin to defeat Newnan Northgate

Hamilton Harris County jumped in front of Newnan Northgate 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Newnan Northgate didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-13 in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Northgate and Hamilton Harris County faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Newnan Northgate High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Columbus Northside and Newnan Northgate took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Oct. 6 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.