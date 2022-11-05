Stone Mountain claims close encounter of the winning kind over Atlanta Druid Hills

Stone Mountain didn’t flinch, finally repelling Atlanta Druid Hills 34-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 34-28 stretch over the fourth quarter.
