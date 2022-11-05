Boxed in: Marietta Sprayberry’s defense bottles Marietta Pope’s attack

Marietta Sprayberry played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 56-0 verdict over Marietta Pope for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
Marietta Sprayberry drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Marietta Pope after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets opened a massive 35-0 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.
Marietta Sprayberry struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
