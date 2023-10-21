Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dalton Coahulla Creek

Bremen jumped in front of Dalton Coahulla Creek 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 23-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Bremen charged to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Bremen faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Bremen squared off with Lafayette in a football game.

