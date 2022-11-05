Atlanta Marist smashes through Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

Atlanta Marist’s river of points eventually washed away Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in a 34-7 cavalcade in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The War Eagles registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The War Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-7 advantage in the frame.
