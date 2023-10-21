Kennesaw North Cobb overwhelms Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw North Cobb stormed in front of Kennesaw Mountain 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 24-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta Walton and Kennesaw Mountain took on Marietta Osborne on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

