Brunswick overpowers Guyton South Effingham in thorough fashion

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Brunswick and Guyton South Effingham settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Pirates’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Brunswick charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mustangs’ 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Guyton South Effingham faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Brunswick faced off against Evans Lakeside and Guyton South Effingham took on Brunswick Glynn on Oct. 6 at Brunswick Glynn Academy.

