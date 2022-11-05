Convincing fashion: Monroe George Walton handles Bethlehem Christian

Monroe George Walton’s offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Bethlehem Christian in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
The first quarter gave Monroe George Walton a 7-0 lead over Bethlehem Christian.
The Bulldogs fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.
Monroe George Walton struck to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.