Kennesaw North Cobb flexes stout defense to thwart Marietta Osborne

Kennesaw North Cobb sent Marietta Osborne home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
Kennesaw North Cobb opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marietta Osborne through the first quarter.
The Warriors’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Kennesaw North Cobb pulled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
