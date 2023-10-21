McDonough Ola dominates McDonough Union Grove

McDonough Ola pulled in front of McDonough Union Grove 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McDonough Ola faced off against Gray Jones County and McDonough Union Grove took on Warner Robins on Oct. 6 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

