Waycross Ware County dominates Evans Greenbrier

Waycross Ware County opened with a 23-7 advantage over Evans Greenbrier through the first quarter.

The Gators registered a 50-13 advantage at intermission over the Wolfpack.

Waycross Ware County charged to a 57-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Evans Greenbrier faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Statesboro and Waycross Ware County took on Savannah Jenkins on Oct. 6 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

