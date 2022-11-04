Blue Ridge Fannin County triggers avalanche over Tallapoosa Haralson County

Blue Ridge Fannin County stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 49-28 win over Tallapoosa Haralson County in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
Blue Ridge Fannin County’s offense thundered in front for a 28-7 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County at halftime.
Blue Ridge Fannin County pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Tallapoosa Haralson County fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet Blue Ridge Fannin County would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
