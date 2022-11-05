No quarter given: Atlanta Lovett puts down Stockbridge Woodland

Stockbridge Woodland had no answers as Atlanta Lovett compiled a 35-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
The Lions fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on October 21, Stockbridge Woodland squared off with Stockbridge in a football game.
