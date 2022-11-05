Perry tames Dexter West Laurens’ offense

Perry unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Dexter West Laurens in a 34-0 shutout during this Georgia football game.
Perry opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dexter West Laurens through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a huge 27-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
Perry steamrolled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
