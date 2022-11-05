Bogart North Oconee defeats Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in lopsided affair

Bogart North Oconee left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 42-7 in Georgia high school football on November 4.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bogart North Oconee and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Titans’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Bears at halftime.
Bogart North Oconee breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
