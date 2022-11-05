Bellville Pinewood Christian knocks off Statesboro Bulloch

Bellville Pinewood Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Statesboro Bulloch 36-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
The Patriots opened a small 22-7 gap over the Gators at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
The Gators tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 27-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
