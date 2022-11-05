Blank check: Warner Robins writes off Locust Grove with nothing but zeroes

If a foe fails to score, you can’t lose. Warner Robins proved that in blanking Locust Grove 52-0 in Georgia high school football on November 4.
Warner Robins opened with a 28-0 advantage over Locust Grove through the first quarter.
The Demons fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Warner Robins steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Demons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on October 21, Warner Robins squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.