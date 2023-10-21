Blairsville Union County comes from behind to stop Commerce East Jackson

The start wasn’t the problem for Commerce East Jackson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Blairsville Union County through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 21-21 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Blairsville Union County jumped in front of Commerce East Jackson 35-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Blairsville Union County and Commerce East Jackson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Blairsville Union County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Roswell Fellowship Christian and Blairsville Union County took on Homer Banks County on Oct. 6 at Blairsville Union County High School.

