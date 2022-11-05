Bogart Prince Avenue Christian emerges from hole to defeat Social Circle

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Social Circle during a 48-21 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Social Circle showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian as the first quarter ended.
The Wolverines kept a 27-21 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wolverines outscored the Redskins 21-0 in the final quarter.
