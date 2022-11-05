Fairburn Langston Hughes engineers impressive victory over Dallas Paulding County

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Fairburn Langston Hughes’ performance in a 56-23 destruction of Dallas Paulding County in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
The Panthers registered a 28-20 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 28-3 margin in the closing period.
