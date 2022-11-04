ajc logo
Gooseggs: Cusseta Chattahoochee County hands Talbotton Central a shutout

Sports
By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Cusseta Chattahoochee County’s 55-0 blanking of Talbotton Central in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Cusseta Chattahoochee County opened with a 34-0 advantage over Talbotton Central through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Cusseta Chattahoochee County thundered to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 21, Cusseta Chattahoochee County squared off with Montezuma Macon County in a football game. For more, click here.

