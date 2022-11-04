Gooseggs: Cusseta Chattahoochee County hands Talbotton Central a shutout

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Cusseta Chattahoochee County’s 55-0 blanking of Talbotton Central in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cusseta Chattahoochee County opened with a 34-0 advantage over Talbotton Central through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Cusseta Chattahoochee County thundered to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 21, Cusseta Chattahoochee County squared off with Montezuma Macon County in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.