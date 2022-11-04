Lithonia Arabia Mountain delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tucker

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lithonia Arabia Mountain nipped Tucker 14-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 3.
The Rams fought to an 8-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 14-13.
