Razor thin: Dallas North Paulding earns tough verdict over Marietta

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Dallas North Paulding wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-14 over Marietta at Dallas North Paulding High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Blue Devils took a 14-7 lead over the Wolfpack heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dallas North Paulding and Marietta locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolfpack, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
