Watkinsville Oconee County slips past Monroe Area

Monroe Area started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Watkinsville Oconee County at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors and the Purple Hurricanes dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Watkinsville Oconee County moved in front of Monroe Area 14-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Monroe Area faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Monroe Area High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Watkinsville Oconee County faced off against Hartwell Hart County and Monroe Area took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Oct. 6 at Monroe Area High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.