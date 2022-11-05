LaGrange earns stressful win over LaGrange Troup County

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as LaGrange nipped LaGrange Troup County 38-34 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
The start wasn’t the problem for LaGrange Troup County, as it began with a 20-17 edge over LaGrange through the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Grangers pulled off a stirring 21-14 fourth quarter to trip the Tigers.
