Duluth shuts out Lilburn Berkmar

Duluth steamrolled in front of Lilburn Berkmar 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Duluth and Lilburn Berkmar played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.