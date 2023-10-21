Washington-Wilkes escapes Augusta Aquinas in thin win

The first quarter gave Washington-Wilkes a 7-0 lead over Augusta Aquinas.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Washington-Wilkes enjoyed a narrow margin over Augusta Aquinas with a 28-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Irish’s spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Washington-Wilkes faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Augusta Aquinas took on Hiawassee Towns County on Oct. 6 at Hiawassee Towns County High School.

