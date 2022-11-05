Score no more: Acworth Allatoona’s defense breaks down Woodstock River Ridge

Dominating defense was the calling card of Acworth Allatoona as it shut out Woodstock River Ridge 31-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Acworth Allatoona moved in front of Woodstock River Ridge 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Buccaneers fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Buccaneers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on October 21, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Woodstock Etowah and Woodstock River Ridge took on Rome on October 21 at Woodstock River Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
