Sweating it out: Cleveland White County edges Ellijay Gilmer

Cleveland White County showed its poise to outlast a game Ellijay Gilmer squad for a 38-35 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Ellijay Gilmer started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cleveland White County at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 35-13 lead at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Warriors put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 25-0 edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 21, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Cleveland White County took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on October 21 at Cleveland White County High School.
