Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic overwhelms Austell South Cobb

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Austell South Cobb 29-7 on November 4 in Georgia football.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Golden Lions opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic moved to a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Golden Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
