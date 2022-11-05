Carrollton Central rides the rough off Ringgold Heritage

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Carrollton Central prevailed over Ringgold Heritage 35-23 at Carrollton Central High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Lions’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Generals at the intermission.
Carrollton Central and Ringgold Heritage each scored in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-13 final quarter, too.
