Zoom: Bowdon leaves Carrollton Mt. Zion in its wake

Bowdon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Carrollton Mt. Zion 42-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Bowdon jumped in front of Carrollton Mt. Zion 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Devils opened a small 21-6 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Bowdon pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
