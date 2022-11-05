Destination, victory: Bremen’s fast burst dooms Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

It was Bremen who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 41-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
The first quarter gave Bremen a 14-0 lead over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
The Blue Devils’ offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
