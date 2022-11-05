Powder Springs Hillgrove delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powder Springs McEachern

Yes, Powder Springs Hillgrove looked relaxed while edging Powder Springs McEachern, but no autographs please after its 16-15 victory at Powder Springs Hillgrove High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Powder Springs McEachern authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Powder Springs Hillgrove at the end of the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Powder Springs McEachern enjoyed a 15-10 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove to start the final quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Hawks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 16-15 scoring margin.
In recent action on October 21, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Kennesaw Harrison and Powder Springs McEachern took on Dallas North Paulding on October 21 at Powder Springs McEachern High School. For a full recap, click here.
