Defensive dominance: Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal stymies Atlanta Hapeville Charter

By Sports Bot
21 minutes ago

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal stopped Atlanta Hapeville Charter to the tune of a 30-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on November 5.

In recent action on October 28, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Stone Mountain Stephenson and Atlanta Hapeville Charter took on Lithonia Miller Grove on October 27 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter. For more, click here.

