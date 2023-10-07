Boys Football Roundup – October 06, 2023

Acworth Allatoona records thin win against Woodstock

Acworth Allatoona topped Woodstock 22-19 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wolverines moved a modest margin over the Buccaneers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Acworth Allatoona broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-10 lead over Woodstock.

The Wolverines managed a 9-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock played in a 41-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Acworth Allatoona squared off with Rome in a football game.

Adairsville rides to cruise-control win over Rossville Ridgeland

Adairsville recorded a big victory over Rossville Ridgeland 55-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Adairsville opened with a 27-7 advantage over Rossville Ridgeland through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Adairsville stormed to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Adairsville and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Adairsville faced off against Ringgold and Rossville Ridgeland took on Bremen on Sept. 22 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

Alma Bacon County allows no points against Wrightsville Johnson County

A suffocating defense helped Alma Bacon County handle Wrightsville Johnson County 9-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Alma Bacon County moved in front of Wrightsville Johnson County 9-0 to begin the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Wrightsville Johnson County and Alma Bacon County played in a 41-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Twin City Emanuel County Institute.

Nashville Berrien takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Americus Sumter high school South

Americus Sumter high school South trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 45-14 win over Nashville Berrien in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Nashville Berrien, as it began with a 12-0 edge over Americus Sumter high school South through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 24-14 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Nashville Berrien and Americus Sumter High School South squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Americus Sumter County High School South.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Nashville Berrien faced off against Sylvester Worth County.

Athens dominates Lilburn Providence Christian

Athens handled Lilburn Providence Christian 51-19 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Athens a 14-0 lead over Lilburn Providence Christian.

The Spartans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-12 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Athens charged to a 51-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Lilburn Providence Christian squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Athens Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Athens faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon.

Athens McMinn County dominates Atlanta The Howard in convincing showing

Athens McMinn County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Atlanta The Howard 49-7 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Atlanta Carver defense stifles Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Carver handle Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill 28-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a narrow 7-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Atlanta Carver thundered to a 16-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal sets early tone to dominate Lithonia Miller Grove

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal left no doubt in recording a 47-7 win over Lithonia Miller Grove for a Georgia high school football victory at Lithonia Miller Grove High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal a 31-7 lead over Lithonia Miller Grove.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal pulled to a 47-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon dominates Carrollton Mt. Zion

Atlanta Mt. Vernon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-17 win over Carrollton Mt. Zion for a Georgia high school football victory at Carrollton Mt. Zion High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Mt. Vernon a 7-3 lead over Carrollton Mt. Zion.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-10 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon jumped to a 42-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Atlanta Mt Vernon and Carrollton Mt Zion faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Monticello Jasper County and Atlanta Mt Vernon took on Athens on Sept. 22 at Athens Academy.

Atlanta Pace escapes close call with McDonough

Atlanta Pace posted a narrow 28-24 win over McDonough on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The Knights opened a close 14-6 gap over the Warhawks at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Warhawks narrowed the gap 18-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Atlanta Westlake dominates Mableton Pebblebrook

Atlanta Westlake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mableton Pebblebrook 47-7 at Atlanta Westlake High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Atlanta Westlake breathed fire to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Westlake and Mableton Pebblebrook faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Suwanee Collins Hill and Mableton Pebblebrook took on Kennesaw Harrison on Sept. 22 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

Atlanta Westminster overcomes Stone Mountain Stephenson in seat-squirming affair

Atlanta Westminster topped Stone Mountain Stephenson 13-7 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Stone Mountain Stephenson and Atlanta Westminster faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Stone Mountain Stephenson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Westminster faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Stone Mountain Stephenson took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Sept. 28 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

North Atlanta secures a win over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

North Atlanta pushed past Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter for a 37-21 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Warriors opened a close 17-7 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors held on with a 20-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Atlanta Westminster.

South Atlanta slips past Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

South Atlanta posted a narrow 28-25 win over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The last time South Atlanta and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Augusta Aquinas scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Hiawassee Towns County

Augusta Aquinas broke to an early lead and topped Hiawassee Towns County 40-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Augusta Aquinas opened with a 19-0 advantage over Hiawassee Towns County through the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Hiawassee Towns County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Evans Greenbrier.

Augusta Lucy C Laney allows no points against Augusta Josey

Defense dominated as Augusta Lucy C Laney pitched a 48-0 shutout of Augusta Josey for a Georgia high school football victory at Augusta Josey High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Josey faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Josey faced off against Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Lucy C Laney took on Augusta Butler on Sept. 22 at Augusta Butler High School.

Blairsville Union County pushes over Homer Banks County

Blairsville Union County handed Homer Banks County a tough 27-7 loss in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Blairsville Union County enjoyed a towering margin over Homer Banks County with a 27-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 22, Homer Banks County squared off with Commerce in a football game.

Blakely Early County secures a win over Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Blakely Early County knocked off Cuthbert Randolph Clay 29-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Blakely Early County and Cuthbert Randolph Clay played in a 46-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Blakely Early County faced off against Camilla Mitchell County and Cuthbert Randolph Clay took on Baconton Community Charter on Sept. 22 at Baconton Community Charter School.

Bogart North Oconee allows no points against Athens Cedar Shoals

Defense dominated as Bogart North Oconee pitched a 56-0 shutout of Athens Cedar Shoals for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 22-0 lead over Athens Cedar Shoals.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 43-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Bogart North Oconee charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Athens Cedar Shoals squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 22 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

Bowdon overwhelms Forest Park

Bowdon rolled past Forest Park for a comfortable 63-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bowdon an 18-0 lead over Forest Park.

The Red Devils registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Bowdon stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bowdon and Forest Park squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bowdon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bowdon faced off against Temple.

Bremen outlasts Lafayette in classic clash

Bremen took extra time to beat Lafayette 34-28 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Bremen and Lafayette faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lafayette faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Bremen took on Rossville Ridgeland on Sept. 22 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

Brunswick dominates Evans Lakeside

Brunswick dismissed Evans Lakeside by a 46-22 count on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Brunswick a 29-15 lead over Evans Lakeside.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Brunswick and Evans Lakeside were both scoreless.

The Pirates held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Evans Lakeside squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Brunswick squared off with Brunswick Glynn in a football game.

Brunswick Glynn defense stifles Guyton South Effingham

Defense dominated as Brunswick Glynn pitched a 35-0 shutout of Guyton South Effingham during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Brunswick Glynn steamrolled in front of Guyton South Effingham 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Terrors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Brunswick Glynn and Guyton South Effingham squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Brunswick Glynn faced off against Brunswick.

Buford Seckinger shuts out Newnan Heritage

Buford Seckinger’s defense throttled Newnan Heritage, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus Calvary Christian and Buford Seckinger took on Cumming Forsyth Central on Sept. 22 at Cumming Forsyth Central High School.

Cairo overpowers Columbus Hardaway in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Columbus Hardaway which was overmatched by Cairo in this 49-6 verdict.

Last season, Cairo and Columbus Hardaway squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbus Hardaway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cairo faced off against Conyers Salem and Columbus Hardaway took on Fort Valley Peach County on Sept. 22 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

Calhoun darts past Hiram with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Calhoun past Hiram Friday 56-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Calhoun opened with a 31-14 advantage over Hiram through the first quarter.

The Hornets bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 34-21.

Calhoun roared to a 56-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hiram and Calhoun squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

Canton Creekview sprints past Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Creekview knocked off Woodstock River Ridge 48-34 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Canton Creekview and Woodstock River Ridge were both scoreless.

The Grizzlies’ offense jumped in front for a 27-10 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Woodstock River Ridge and Canton Creekview squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Woodstock River Ridge High School.

Carrollton overwhelms Sharpsburg East Coweta

Carrollton earned a convincing 56-24 win over Sharpsburg East Coweta on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Carrollton took on Powder Springs Hillgrove on Sept. 22 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Carrollton Central sets early tone to dominate Calhoun Sonoraville

Carrollton Central left no doubt in recording a 45-35 win over Calhoun Sonoraville at Calhoun Sonoraville High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Carrollton Central opened with a 24-7 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Carrollton Central breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Phoenix enjoyed a 28-14 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Calhoun Sonoraville and Carrollton Central squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Carrollton Central High School.

Cartersville tops White Cass in extra frame

Cartersville topped White Cass in a 21-14 overtime thriller in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for White Cass, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cartersville through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Cartersville darted ahead of White Cass 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hurricanes and the Colonels locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cartersville held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Cartersville and White Cass faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at White Cass High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, White Cass squared off with Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in a football game.

Cedartown denies Ringgold Heritage’s challenge

Cedartown notched a win against Ringgold Heritage 47-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Cedartown a 7-0 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Bulldogs fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Generals’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Generals’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Cedartown and Ringgold Heritage faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cedartown faced off against Dalton and Ringgold Heritage took on Cleveland Bradley Central on Sept. 22 at Cleveland Bradley Central High School.

Chatsworth North Murray crushes Calhoun Gordon Central

Chatsworth North Murray controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-7 win against Calhoun Gordon Central during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, Chatsworth North Murray and Calhoun Gordon Central faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Calhoun Gordon Central faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County and Chatsworth North Murray took on Tallapoosa Haralson County on Sept. 22 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee barely beats Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Chickamauga Gordon Lee topped Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 42-35 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Chickamauga Gordon Lee darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chickamauga Gordon Lee faced off against Lafayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Sept. 22 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

Cochran Bleckley County denies Dublin’s challenge

Cochran Bleckley County handed Dublin a tough 42-28 loss on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Last season, Dublin and Cochran Bleckley County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cochran Bleckley County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cochran Bleckley County faced off against Pelham.

Columbus Carver pushes over Thomasville

Columbus Carver pushed past Thomasville for a 28-14 win on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Tigers and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Columbus Carver took control in the third quarter with a 22-7 advantage over Thomasville.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Thomasville and Columbus Carver played in a 15-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Columbus Carver faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli survives overtime against Columbus Brookstone

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli used overtime to slip past Columbus Brookstone 24-17 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus Brookstone, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars had a 14-7 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Columbus Brookstone locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings and the Cougars locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Columbus Brookstone played in a 29-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Commerce shuts out Social Circle

Defense dominated as Commerce pitched a 34-0 shutout of Social Circle during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Commerce opened with a 13-0 advantage over Social Circle through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Commerce and Social Circle were both scoreless.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce and Social Circle faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Commerce faced off against Homer Banks County and Social Circle took on Barnesville Lamar County on Sept. 22 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

Covington Eastside routs Ringgold Heritage

Covington Eastside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-6 win over Ringgold Heritage in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Ringgold Heritage faced off against Cleveland Bradley Central and Covington Eastside took on Flowery Branch on Sept. 22 at Flowery Branch High School.

Cumming West Forsyth earns solid win over Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming West Forsyth pushed past Alpharetta Denmark for a 21-7 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Cumming West Forsyth jumped in front of Alpharetta Denmark 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cumming West Forsyth darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Alpharetta Denmark High School.

Dalton prevails over Cartersville Woodland

Dalton dismissed Cartersville Woodland by a 42-7 count for a Georgia high school football victory at Cartersville Woodland High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 13-0 lead over Cartersville Woodland.

The Catamounts fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Dalton thundered to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Catamounts held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dalton and Cartersville Woodland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dalton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Marietta Osborne and Dalton took on Cedartown on Sept. 22 at Dalton High School.

Dalton Christian Heritage tacks win on Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Dalton Christian Heritage’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 42-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian faced off against Macon First Presbyterian Day.

Danielsville Madison County posts win at Gainesville North Hall’s expense

Danielsville Madison County eventually beat Gainesville North Hall 49-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders and the Trojans dueled to a draw at 28-28 with the third quarter looming.

Gainesville North Hall had a 35-34 edge on Danielsville Madison County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff.

Dawsonville Dawson County overpowers Jasper Pickens County in thorough fashion

Dawsonville Dawson County earned a convincing 42-7 win over Jasper Pickens County on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Dawsonville Dawson County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Jasper Pickens County through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Dawsonville Dawson County moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Dawsonville Dawson County and Jasper Pickens County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dawsonville Dawson County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Dawsonville Dawson County took on Oakwood West Hall on Sept. 22 at Oakwood West Hall High School.

Donalsonville Seminole County holds off Camilla Mitchell County

Donalsonville Seminole County topped Camilla Mitchell County 14-12 in a tough tilt at Donalsonville Seminole County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The last time Camilla Mitchell County and Donalsonville Seminole County played in a 15-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Camilla Mitchell County faced off against Blakely Early County.

Douglas Coffee races in front to defeat Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Douglas Coffee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 62-6 victory over Hinesville Bradwell Institute at Douglas Coffee High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Douglas Coffee and Hinesville Bradwell Institute faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

Recently on Sept. 22, Douglas Coffee squared off with Richmond Hill in a football game.

Douglasville Douglas County delivers statement win over Dallas Paulding County

Douglasville Douglas County dismissed Dallas Paulding County by a 27-2 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 24-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 3-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Douglasville South Paulding pushes over Douglasville New Manchester

Douglasville South Paulding handed Douglasville New Manchester a tough 24-12 loss on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The Spartans fought to a 10-6 intermission margin at the Jaguars’ expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Douglasville South Paulding and Douglasville New Manchester were both scoreless.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time Douglasville South Paulding and Douglasville New Manchester played in a 61-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Newnan.

Eatonton Putnam County routs Augusta Glenn Hills

Eatonton Putnam County earned a convincing 52-8 win over Augusta Glenn Hills in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Glenn Hills played in a 48-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Eatonton Putnam County faced off against Augusta Josey and Augusta Glenn Hills took on Augusta Westside on Sept. 22 at Augusta Westside High School.

Mableton Whitefield lets lead slip away in Elberton Elbert County’s victory

Elberton Elbert County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 34-16 win over Mableton Whitefield during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Mableton Whitefield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-6 advantage over Elberton Elbert County as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 28-0 final quarter to trip the Wolfpack.

The last time Elberton Elbert County and Mableton Whitefield played in a 35-24 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Tiger Rabun County.

Erin Houston County bests Warner Robins Northside

Erin Houston County dominated Warner Robins Northside 42-14 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Erin Houston County pulled to a 35-14 bulge over Warner Robins Northside as the final quarter began.

The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Cordele Crisp County and Erin Houston County took on Warner Robins on Sept. 22 at Warner Robins High School.

Fairburn Langston Hughes tacks win on Dallas East Paulding

Fairburn Langston Hughes dismissed Dallas East Paulding by a 54-29 count in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Recently on Sept. 22, Fairburn Langston Hughes squared off with Douglasville Douglas County in a football game.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill allows no points against Fayetteville Fayette County

A suffocating defense helped Fayetteville Starrs Mill handle Fayetteville Fayette County 49-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Fayetteville Fayette County High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Fayetteville Starrs Mill and Fayetteville Fayette County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Riverdale and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on LaGrange Troup County on Sept. 22 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

Fitzgerald denies Sylvester Worth County’s challenge

Fitzgerald pushed past Sylvester Worth County for a 36-22 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Fitzgerald High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Sylvester Worth County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sylvester Worth County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fitzgerald faced off against Eastman Dodge County and Sylvester Worth County took on Nashville Berrien on Sept. 22 at Nashville Berrien High School.

Flowery Branch defense stifles Winder-Barrow

Defense dominated as Flowery Branch pitched a 48-0 shutout of Winder-Barrow on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Flowery Branch faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Flowery Branch squared off with Covington Eastside in a football game.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff claims tight victory against Gainesville East Forsyth

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff finally found a way to top Gainesville East Forsyth 10-3 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff a 3-0 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Bears held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Sept. 22 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

Folkston Charlton County collects victory over Ashburn Turner County

Folkston Charlton County pushed past Ashburn Turner County for a 26-6 win at Ashburn Turner County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Folkston Charlton County and Ashburn Turner County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Folkston Charlton County High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Ashburn Turner County squared off with Vienna Dooly County in a football game.

Forsyth Mary Persons defense stifles Jackson

Forsyth Mary Persons’ defense throttled Jackson, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Forsyth Mary Persons faced off against Columbus.

Franklin Heard County crushes Roberta Crawford County

Franklin Heard County dominated Roberta Crawford County 56-22 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Last season, Franklin Heard County and Roberta Crawford County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Franklin Heard County High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Franklin Heard County squared off with Clarkston in a football game.

Gibson Glascock Consolidated dominates Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Gibson Glascock Consolidated raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-6 win over Jeffersonville Twiggs County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Recently on Sept. 22, Gibson Glascock Consolidated squared off with Martinez Augusta Prep in a football game.

Gray Jones County tacks win on McDonough Ola

Gray Jones County handled McDonough Ola 48-17 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Greyhounds registered a 31-3 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

McDonough Ola didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 31-17 in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

Greensboro Lake Oconee rides to cruise-control win over Martinez Augusta Prep

Greensboro Lake Oconee rolled past Martinez Augusta Prep for a comfortable 42-18 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Martinez Augusta Prep faced off against Gibson Glascock Consolidated.

Griffin Spalding slips past Macon Howard

Griffin Spalding finally found a way to top Macon Howard 42-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Macon Howard inched back to a 28-14 deficit.

The Huskies managed a 20-14 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Sept. 22, Macon Howard squared off with Perry in a football game.

Hamilton Harris County sprints past Columbus Northside

Hamilton Harris County eventually beat Columbus Northside 27-7 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Hamilton Harris County jumped in front of Columbus Northside 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 14-7 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Northside and Hamilton Harris County played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Hampton Lovejoy allows no points against Covington Alcovy

A suffocating defense helped Hampton Lovejoy handle Covington Alcovy 42-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Hampton Lovejoy High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hampton Lovejoy a 14-0 lead over Covington Alcovy.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 42-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hampton Lovejoy and Covington Alcovy faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Covington Alcovy High School.

Recently on Sept. 28, Covington Alcovy squared off with Morrow in a football game.

Harlem takes down Hephzibah

Harlem dominated Hephzibah 41-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Harlem and Hephzibah squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hephzibah High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Hephzibah squared off with Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a football game.

Watkinsville Oconee County takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Hartwell Hart County

Hartwell Hart County seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 27-16 over Watkinsville Oconee County at Hartwell Hart County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Watkinsville Oconee County, as it began with a 6-3 edge over Hartwell Hart County through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 10-8 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Hartwell Hart County darted to a 17-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

The last time Watkinsville Oconee County and Hartwell Hart County played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Hawkinsville finds OT victory against Alamo Wheeler County

Hawkinsville took full advantage of overtime to defeat Alamo Wheeler County 33-27 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hawkinsville a 13-7 lead over Alamo Wheeler County.

The Red Devils registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Alamo Wheeler County battled back to make it 27-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Devils and the Bulldogs locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Hawkinsville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Alamo Wheeler County and Hawkinsville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Alamo Wheeler County High School.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis holds off Eastman Dodge County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis posted a narrow 17-14 win over Eastman Dodge County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Eastman Dodge County, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis through the end of the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets kept a 11-7 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Eastman Dodge County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Fitzgerald and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Adel Cook on Sept. 22 at Adel Cook High School.

Homerville Clinch County darts past Lakeland Lanier County with early burst

Homerville Clinch County controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-16 victory over Lakeland Lanier County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Homerville Clinch County and Lakeland Lanier County played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Homerville Clinch County squared off with St. Simons Island Frederica in a football game.

Jefferson Jackson County overwhelms Snellville Shiloh

Jefferson Jackson County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-7 win over Snellville Shiloh on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The Panthers fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Snellville Shiloh and Jefferson Jackson County squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jefferson Jackson County faced off against Winder Apalachee and Snellville Shiloh took on Cumming North Forsyth on Sept. 22 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

Jesup Wayne County routs Savannah Islands

Jesup Wayne County controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-10 win against Savannah Islands in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Jesup Wayne County a 21-7 lead over Savannah Islands.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense pulled in front for a 49-10 lead over the Sharks at halftime.

Jesup Wayne County breathed fire to a 56-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Jesup Wayne County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Savannah Jenkins.

Jonesboro edges past Morrow in tough test

Jonesboro topped Morrow 14-7 in a tough tilt on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The third quarter gave Jonesboro a 14-7 lead over Morrow.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Morrow faced off against Covington Alcovy.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian claims victory against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian grabbed a 29-10 victory at the expense of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved in front of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 8-2 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Warriors got within 15-10.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against Atlanta Washington and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate took on Atlanta B.E.S.T on Sept. 22 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

Kingsland Camden County earns stressful win over Richmond Hill

Kingsland Camden County posted a narrow 35-33 win over Richmond Hill for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Kingsland Camden County darted in front of Richmond Hill 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Richmond Hill moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Kingsland Camden County at the end of the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

A 21-12 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Kingsland Camden County’s defeat of Richmond Hill.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Richmond Hill played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast and Richmond Hill took on Douglas Coffee on Sept. 22 at Richmond Hill High School.

LaGrange darts by Atlanta North Clayton

LaGrange raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-6 win over Atlanta North Clayton in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, LaGrange and Atlanta North Clayton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at LaGrange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, LaGrange faced off against Riverdale and Atlanta North Clayton took on Sharpsburg Trinity Christian on Sept. 22 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School.

Leesburg Lee County sets early tone to dominate Kathleen Veterans

Leesburg Lee County scored early and often in a 55-16 win over Kathleen Veterans in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 14-3 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-10 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

Leesburg Lee County steamrolled to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Leesburg Lee County and Kathleen Veterans squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Newnan Northgate.

Lexington Oglethorpe shuts out Athens Christian

Lexington Oglethorpe’s defense throttled Athens Christian, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lexington Oglethorpe a 21-0 lead over Athens Christian.

The Patriots registered a 29-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Lexington Oglethorpe pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens Christian and Lexington Oglethorpe squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Gainesville Riverside Military.

Lincolnton Lincoln County outlasts Washington-Wilkes in overtime classic

Lincolnton Lincoln County used overtime to slip past Washington-Wilkes 27-21 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Lincolnton Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Washington-Wilkes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lincolnton Lincoln County faced off against Augusta ARC and Washington-Wilkes took on Sparta Hancock Central on Sept. 22 at Washington-Wilkes High School.

Lindale Pepperell collects victory over Rome Armuchee

Lindale Pepperell grabbed a 20-6 victory at the expense of Rome Armuchee in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lindale Pepperell a 7-0 lead over Rome Armuchee.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lindale Pepperell moved to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Rome Armuchee squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Coosa and Lindale Pepperell took on Summerville Chattooga on Sept. 22 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

Lithia Springs claims tight victory against East Point Tri-Cities

Lithia Springs topped East Point Tri-Cities 28-21 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Lithia Springs and East Point Tri-Cities squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at East Point Tri-Cities High School.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain narrowly defeats Decatur

Lithonia Arabia Mountain eventually beat Decatur 25-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Loganville Walnut Grove darts by Gainesville East Hall

Loganville Walnut Grove controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Gainesville East Forsyth on Sept. 22 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

Ludowici Long County delivers statement win over Savannah Beach

Ludowici Long County dominated Savannah Beach 58-29 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The last time Ludowici Long County and Savannah Beach played in a 44-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Savannah Beach faced off against Savannah Country Day and Ludowici Long County took on Savannah Country Day on Sept. 22 at Savannah Country Day School.

Lyons Toombs County edges past Baxley Appling County in tough test

Lyons Toombs County posted a narrow 31-28 win over Baxley Appling County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Baxley Appling County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lyons Toombs County as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 17-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lyons Toombs County and Baxley Appling County locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Lyons Toombs County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education defense stifles Macon Central

Macon The Academy for Classical Education’s defense throttled Macon Central, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education opened with a 34-0 advantage over Macon Central through the first quarter.

The Gryphons’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-0 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Gryphons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Macon Westside escapes Dexter West Laurens in thin win

Macon Westside finally found a way to top Dexter West Laurens 27-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Dexter West Laurens High on Oct. 6.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 14-14 deadlock.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Seminoles held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Macon Westside and Dexter West Laurens played in a 22-8 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Griffin.

Madison Morgan County defense stifles Conyers Salem

Defense dominated as Madison Morgan County pitched a 48-0 shutout of Conyers Salem in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Recently on Sept. 22, Conyers Salem squared off with Cairo in a football game.

Marietta pushes over Powder Springs Hillgrove

Marietta knocked off Powder Springs Hillgrove 17-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a modest 9-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Powder Springs Hillgrove climbed back to within 9-7.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Marietta and Powder Springs Hillgrove played in a 14-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Carrollton and Marietta took on Buford on Sept. 22 at Buford High School.

Marietta Kell shuts out Johns Creek Northview

Marietta Kell’s defense throttled Johns Creek Northview, resulting in a 59-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Kell High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Johns Creek Northview faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Johns Creek Northview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta Kell faced off against Roswell Centennial.

Marietta Osborne overwhelms Kennesaw Mountain

Marietta Osborne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-3 win over Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Marietta Osborne opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mountain through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Marietta Osborne stormed to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Osborne faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marietta Osborne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw Mountain faced off against Austell South Cobb and Marietta Osborne took on Cartersville Woodland on Sept. 22 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

Marietta Sprayberry bests Johns Creek

Marietta Sprayberry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Johns Creek 38-14 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Marietta Sprayberry and Johns Creek played in a 41-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Johns Creek faced off against Roswell and Marietta Sprayberry took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Sept. 22 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Marietta Walker dominates Ellenwood Utopian in convincing showing

Marietta Walker earned a convincing 34-6 win over Ellenwood Utopian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Marietta Walker a 15-0 lead over Ellenwood Utopian.

The Wolverines opened a giant 28-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Marietta Walker and Ellenwood Utopian were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-6.

Marietta Walton earns narrow win over Kennesaw North Cobb

Marietta Walton topped Kennesaw North Cobb 35-27 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Kennesaw North Cobb, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Marietta Walton through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Kennesaw North Cobb bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-27.

The Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta Walton played in a 33-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Milton.

Marietta Wheeler collects victory over Canton Cherokee

Marietta Wheeler notched a win against Canton Cherokee 36-19 for a Georgia high school football victory at Canton Cherokee High on Oct. 6.

Marietta Wheeler opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton Cherokee through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Marietta Wheeler stormed to a 22-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 16-14 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Canton Cherokee squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta Wheeler faced off against Smyrna Campbell.

McDonough Eagles Landing escapes Locust Grove in thin win

McDonough Eagles Landing topped Locust Grove 26-20 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian sprints past Stone Mountain Redan

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian collected a solid win over Stone Mountain Redan in a 20-7 verdict on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian faced off against Fairburn Landmark Christian and Stone Mountain Redan took on Hogansville Callaway on Sept. 22 at Stone Mountain Redan High School.

McRae Telfair County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Rochelle Wilcox County

A swift early pace pushed McRae Telfair County past Rochelle Wilcox County Friday 29-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave McRae Telfair County a 29-15 lead over Rochelle Wilcox County.

Neither squad could muster points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Rochelle Wilcox County and McRae Telfair County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McRae Telfair County faced off against Pembroke Bryan County and Rochelle Wilcox County took on Dawson Terrell County on Sept. 22 at Rochelle Wilcox County High School.

Millen Jenkins County allows no points against Darien Mcintosh

A suffocating defense helped Millen Jenkins County handle Darien Mcintosh 47-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Millen Jenkins County High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Darien Mcintosh and Millen Jenkins County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Darien Mcintosh County Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Claxton.

Milton defense stifles Cumming South Forsyth

Defense dominated as Milton pitched a 31-0 shutout of Cumming South Forsyth at Milton High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Sept. 22, Milton squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb in a football game.

An early bolt powers Milton Cambridge past Roswell Centennial

After jumping in front early, Milton Cambridge held off Roswell Centennial squad for a 17-13 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Milton Cambridge moved in front of Roswell Centennial 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears’ offense roared in front for a 17-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Roswell Centennial showed its spirit while rallying to within 17-3 in the third quarter.

The Knights rallied in the final quarter, but the Bears skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Milton Cambridge and Roswell Centennial played in a 37-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Roswell Centennial faced off against Marietta Kell and Milton Cambridge took on Johns Creek Chattahoochee on Sept. 22 at Johns Creek Chattahoochee High School.

Monroe Area survives for narrow win over Dacula Hebron Christian

Monroe Area finally found a way to top Dacula Hebron Christian 17-14 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Monroe Area and Dacula Hebron Christian faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy.

Montgomery Carver carves slim margin over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Montgomery Carver finally found a way to top Ellenwood Cedar Grove 13-9 for a Georgia high school football victory at Ellenwood Cedar Grove High on Oct. 6.

Recently on Sept. 22, Ellenwood Cedar Grove squared off with Norman Park Colquitt County in a football game.

Newnan overpowers Douglasville Alexander in thorough fashion

Newnan controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-10 win against Douglasville Alexander in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Newnan and Douglasville Alexander squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Newnan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newnan faced off against Douglasville South Paulding.

Newnan Northgate tops Peachtree City Mcintosh

Newnan Northgate earned a convincing 56-22 win over Peachtree City Mcintosh in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Newnan Northgate opened with a 16-7 advantage over Peachtree City Mcintosh through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a small 29-15 gap over the Chiefs at halftime.

Newnan Northgate thundered to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-1 edge.

Last season, Newnan Northgate and Peachtree City Mcintosh squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Newnan Northgate High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newnan Northgate faced off against Kathleen Veterans.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan earns stressful win over Cleveland White County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan topped Cleveland White County 27-24 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Cleveland White County rallied in the third quarter by making it 14-10.

The Wolves chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Cleveland White County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cleveland White County High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan squared off with Ellijay Gilmer in a football game.

Pembroke Bryan County pockets slim win over Metter

Pembroke Bryan County posted a narrow 21-20 win over Metter during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The Redskins’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Redskins enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 13-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Metter and Pembroke Bryan County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Metter faced off against Ocilla Irwin County and Pembroke Bryan County took on McRae Telfair County on Sept. 22 at McRae Telfair County High School.

Perry takes advantage of early margin to defeat Griffin

Perry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-7 win over Griffin during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Perry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Griffin through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Perry charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Perry and Griffin played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Perry faced off against Macon Howard and Griffin took on Dexter West Laurens on Sept. 22 at Dexter West Laurens High School.

Portal tacks win on Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Portal dismissed Mt. Vernon Montgomery County by a 50-23 count for a Georgia high school football victory at Mt. Vernon Montgomery County High on Oct. 6.

Recently on Sept. 22, Portal squared off with Irwinton Wilkinson County in a football game.

Powder Springs McEachern survives for narrow win over Kennesaw Harrison

Powder Springs McEachern posted a narrow 24-21 win over Kennesaw Harrison at Powder Springs Mceachern High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Indians opened a modest 7-0 gap over the Hoyas at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Powder Springs McEachern and Kennesaw Harrison locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Powder Springs McEachern and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Valdosta and Kennesaw Harrison took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Sept. 22 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

Riverdale Drew prevails over Atlanta Lakeside

It was a tough night for Atlanta Lakeside which was overmatched by Riverdale Drew in this 27-3 verdict.

The Titans opened a slim 13-3 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Titans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Rockmart takes advantage of early margin to defeat Tallapoosa Haralson County

Rockmart scored early and often in a 48-6 win over Tallapoosa Haralson County at Tallapoosa Haralson County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Rockmart and Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rockmart High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off with Chatsworth North Murray in a football game.

Rome overcomes deficit to defeat Canton Sequoyah

Rome overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 56-3 win over Canton Sequoyah in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Canton Sequoyah, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Rome through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves kept a 28-3 halftime margin at the Chiefs’ expense.

Rome thundered to a 49-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rome and Canton Sequoyah squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rome High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rome faced off against Acworth Allatoona.

Rome Darlington defense stifles Summerville Chattooga

Defense dominated as Rome Darlington pitched a 35-0 shutout of Summerville Chattooga in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Summerville Chattooga squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Summerville Chattooga High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rome Darlington faced off against Trenton Dade County and Summerville Chattooga took on Lindale Pepperell on Sept. 22 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

Rome Model pockets slim win over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rome Model posted a narrow 28-27 win over Blue Ridge Fannin County on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Blue Ridge Fannin County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Rome Model through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Rebels at the intermission.

Rome Model darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Rome Model and Blue Ridge Fannin County played in a 24-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Calhoun Gordon Central and Rome Model took on Chatsworth Murray County on Sept. 22 at Chatsworth Murray County High School.

Roswell sets early tone to dominate Marietta Lassiter

A swift early pace pushed Roswell past Marietta Lassiter Friday 84-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

The last time Roswell and Marietta Lassiter played in a 58-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Roswell faced off against Johns Creek.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic rides to cruise-control win over Marietta Pope

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-10 win against Marietta Pope at Marietta Pope High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Marietta Pope faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta Pope faced off against Alpharetta and Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic took on Marietta Sprayberry on Sept. 22 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Roswell Fellowship Christian darts past Commerce East Jackson with early burst

Roswell Fellowship Christian broke to an early lead and topped Commerce East Jackson 55-21 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Roswell Fellowship Christian opened with a 20-7 advantage over Commerce East Jackson through the first quarter.

The Paladins fought to a 34-14 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Roswell Fellowship Christian breathed fire to a 48-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Roswell Fellowship Christian and Commerce East Jackson played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Roswell Fellowship Christian faced off against Atlanta Lovett and Commerce East Jackson took on Gainesville Johnson on Sept. 22 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Sandersville Washington County earns stressful win over Augusta Westside

Sandersville Washington County finally found a way to top Augusta Westside 27-21 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Westside faced off against Augusta Glenn Hills.

Savannah Benedictine Military scores first and maintains advantage to beat Waynesboro Burke County

Savannah Benedictine Military broke in front early and tripped Waynesboro Burke County for a 38-30 win on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Savannah Benedictine Military stormed in front of Waynesboro Burke County 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cadets fought to a 31-7 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bears managed a 23-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Waynesboro Burke County faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Statesboro.

Savannah Calvary Day defense stifles Garden City Groves

Savannah Calvary Day’s defense throttled Garden City Groves, resulting in a 60-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Savannah Calvary Day opened with a 33-0 advantage over Garden City Groves through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers opened a massive 60-0 gap over the Rebels at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Savannah Calvary Day and Garden City Groves played in a 49-8 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Savannah Christian and Garden City Groves took on Savannah Beach on Sept. 22 at Garden City Groves High School.

Savannah Christian tops Savannah Johnson

Savannah Christian earned a convincing 42-6 win over Savannah Johnson in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Savannah Christian and Savannah Johnson squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Savannah Johnson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Savannah Christian faced off against Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Johnson took on Hinesville Liberty County on Sept. 22 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

Savannah St. Andrew’s allows no points against Dublin Trinity Christian

A suffocating defense helped Savannah St. Andrew’s handle Dublin Trinity Christian 42-0 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Savannah St. Andrew’s opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dublin Trinity Christian through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Crusaders.

Savannah St. Andrew’s breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Dublin Trinity Christian squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Savannah St. Andrew’s High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Savannah St. Andrew’s faced off against Savannah Memorial Day.

Fayetteville Whitewater comes up short in matchup with Sharpsburg Trinity Christian

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Fayetteville Whitewater in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Last season, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and Fayetteville Whitewater faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fayetteville Whitewater High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian squared off with Atlanta North Clayton in a football game.

Springfield Effingham County pockets slim win over Grovetown

Springfield Effingham County topped Grovetown 35-32 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Springfield Effingham County opened with a 14-6 advantage over Grovetown through the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 21-13 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors outpointed the Rebels 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Grovetown faced off against Evans.

Statesboro slips past Evans Greenbrier

Statesboro posted a narrow 10-3 win over Evans Greenbrier in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The Blue Devils registered a 7-3 advantage at intermission over the Wolfpack.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Blue Devils held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Statesboro faced off against Waynesboro Burke County and Evans Greenbrier took on Augusta Aquinas on Sept. 22 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

Stockbridge shuts out Atlanta Lovett

Stockbridge’s defense throttled Atlanta Lovett, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Lovett faced off against Roswell Fellowship Christian.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian allows no points against Greenville Homeschool

A suffocating defense helped Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian handle Greenville Homeschool 50-0 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Swainsboro overwhelms Louisville Jefferson County

Swainsboro recorded a big victory over Louisville Jefferson County 54-7 at Louisville Jefferson County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Swainsboro opened with a 20-7 advantage over Louisville Jefferson County through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Swainsboro stormed to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Swainsboro and Louisville Jefferson County played in a 48-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Thomaston Upson-Lee defense stifles Zebulon Pike County

A suffocating defense helped Thomaston Upson-Lee handle Zebulon Pike County 47-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Thomasville Thomas County defense stifles Tifton Tift County

A suffocating defense helped Thomasville Thomas County handle Tifton Tift County 56-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Tifton Tift County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tifton Tift County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Tallahassee Godby and Tifton Tift County took on Havana Gadsden County on Sept. 22 at Tifton Tift County High School.

Tiger Rabun County tops Alpharetta St. Francis

Tiger Rabun County handled Alpharetta St. Francis 49-13 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Tiger Rabun County and Alpharetta St Francis squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Mableton Whitefield.

Toccoa Stephens County dominates Carnesville Franklin County

Toccoa Stephens County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Carnesville Franklin County 52-7 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Toccoa Stephens County darted in front of Carnesville Franklin County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened an enormous 28-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Toccoa Stephens County charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Carnesville Franklin County played in a 63-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Trion takes advantage of early margin to defeat Rome Coosa

An early dose of momentum helped Trion to a 49-6 runaway past Rome Coosa on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Trion and Rome Coosa squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rome Coosa High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Rome Coosa squared off with Rome Armuchee in a football game.

Tucker defeats Chamblee Charter

Tucker recorded a big victory over Chamblee Charter 40-14 on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The Tigers registered a 19-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Chamblee Charter and Tucker squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Chamblee Charter High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tucker faced off against Stone Mountain Stephenson and Chamblee Charter took on Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sept. 28 at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

Valdosta overcomes Valdosta Lowndes’ lead to earn win

Valdosta overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 37-27 win over Valdosta Lowndes in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

Valdosta Lowndes showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Valdosta as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 19-14 advantage over the Wildcats at the half.

Valdosta broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-27 lead over Valdosta Lowndes.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, Valdosta and Valdosta Lowndes squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Valdosta faced off against Powder Springs McEachern and Valdosta Lowndes took on Loganville Grayson on Sept. 22 at Loganville Grayson High School.

Warner Robins sprints past McDonough Union Grove

Warner Robins pushed past McDonough Union Grove for a 27-14 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Warner Robins opened with a 6-0 advantage over McDonough Union Grove through the first quarter.

The Demons registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Warner Robins pulled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Demons prevailed.

Last season, Warner Robins and McDonough Union Grove faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Warner Robins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Warner Robins faced off against Erin Houston County.

Waycross Ware County shuts out Savannah Jenkins

Waycross Ware County’s defense throttled Savannah Jenkins, resulting in a 56-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Savannah Jenkins faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Savannah Jenkins faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Waycross Ware County took on Bainbridge on Sept. 22 at Bainbridge High School.

