Buford races in front to defeat Marietta

Buford broke to an early lead and topped Marietta 30-3 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Buford darted in front of Marietta 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves opened a giant 23-3 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Buford and Marietta played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Marietta squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb in a football game.

