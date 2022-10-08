Some kind of impressive: Loganville Walnut Grove pounds Gainesville East Hall

Loganville Walnut Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-8 win over Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Loganville Walnut Grove moved in front of Gainesville East Hall 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Loganville Walnut Grove thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings’ 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
