Bremen overcomes Rossville Ridgeland in seat-squirming affair

Bremen finally found a way to top Rossville Ridgeland 21-14 at Rossville Ridgeland High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

The Panthers had a 14-7 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bremen and Rossville Ridgeland were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Blue Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bremen and Rossville Ridgeland squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bremen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Rossville Ridgeland faced off against Ringgold Heritage.

