Cleveland Bradley Central seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 35-16 over Ringgold Heritage in a Tennessee high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Ringgold Heritage showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-0 advantage over Cleveland Bradley Central as the first quarter ended.

The Generals had a 9-7 edge on the Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cleveland Bradley Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-16 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 8, Ringgold Heritage squared off with Rossville Ridgeland in a football game.

