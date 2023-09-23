Kennesaw North Cobb Christian defense stifles Atlanta Washington

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 28-0 shutout of Atlanta Washington in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved in front of Atlanta Washington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta Washington squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Atlanta Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against Chattanooga Boyd Buchanan and Atlanta Washington took on Atlanta B.E.S.T on Sept. 14 at Atlanta Washington High School.

