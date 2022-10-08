Score no more: Kennesaw North Cobb Christian’s defense is flawless in stopping KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Defense dominated as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian pitched a 34-0 shutout of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on October 7 in Georgia football.
The Eagles opened a meager 13-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate were both scoreless.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the final quarter.
