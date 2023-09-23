Kennesaw Harrison rides to cruise-control win over Mableton Pebblebrook

Kennesaw Harrison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mableton Pebblebrook 42-17 at Mableton Pebblebrook High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Mableton Pebblebrook and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mableton Pebblebrook faced off against Rome and Kennesaw Harrison took on Alpharetta Denmark on Sept. 8 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

