Kennesaw North Cobb overcomes deficit to defeat Milton

Kennesaw North Cobb fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 42-27 win over Milton in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 22.

Milton started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles jumped a tight margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Kennesaw North Cobb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-24 lead over Milton.

The Warriors held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Milton faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.