Athens Christian catches fast wind, sails away from Lexington Oglethorpe

The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Athens Christian used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Lexington Oglethorpe 49-35 on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Athens Christian opened with a 20-7 advantage over Lexington Oglethorpe through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 35-21 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Lexington Oglethorpe stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 42-35.
The Eagles’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
