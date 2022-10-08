Hiram collects victory over Calhoun

Hiram trucked Calhoun on the road to a 44-34 victory during this Georgia football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets took a 14-10 lead over the Hornets heading to the intermission locker room.
Hiram broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-28 lead over Calhoun.
Conditioning showed as the Hornets outscored the Yellow Jackets 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 29, Hiram squared off with Dalton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.