Gainesville North Hall collects victory over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Gainesville North Hall knocked off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 27-17 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High on Sept. 22 in Georgia football action.

Gainesville North Hall moved in front of Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gainesville North Hall jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Gainesville North Hall and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff played in a 14-12 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Sept. 8 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

